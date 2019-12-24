JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:JMOM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Dividend History for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

