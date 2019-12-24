JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3093 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of JDIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

