JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3093 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of JDIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Dividend History for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report