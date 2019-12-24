JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,459. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

Dividend History for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

