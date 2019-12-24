JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA JPGE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,648. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.