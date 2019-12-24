Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Diversified Return International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

