JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6731 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of BBRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,874 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92.

