JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6731 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of BBRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,874 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Dividend History for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report