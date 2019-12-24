JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BBAX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. 2,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,143. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

