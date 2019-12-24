Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

