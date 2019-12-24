Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4767 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,219. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

Dividend History for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

