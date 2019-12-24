Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1082 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Dividend History for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

