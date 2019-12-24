Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 7,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

