Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Dividend History for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report