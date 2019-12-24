Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $33.15.
About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
