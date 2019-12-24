Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

