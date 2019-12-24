Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.