Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report