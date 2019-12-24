National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -4.17

News articles about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NSEC remained flat at $$15.30 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 7,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $30,555.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,561 shares of company stock valued at $380,966 in the last 90 days. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

