GAPS Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00085522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060017 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000950 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00067934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.49 or 1.00177246 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

