DAPS Token (DAPS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Token (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, DAPS Token has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAPS Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia. DAPS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $32,406.00 worth of DAPS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01181006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAPS Token Token Profile

DAPS Token’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Token’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin . The official message board for DAPS Token is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Token is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Token’s official website is dapscoin.com

Buying and Selling DAPS Token

DAPS Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.