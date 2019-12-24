IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,099.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $1,099.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01181006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,010,210 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

