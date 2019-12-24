Absolute Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Absolute has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market capitalization of $25,408.00 and $2,168.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00579477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00231029 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004601 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085522 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

