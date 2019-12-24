Edgeless 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $678.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Tidex. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $678.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

