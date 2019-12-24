Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $24.57

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $5,722,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,303. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

