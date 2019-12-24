Brokerages Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Target Price at $19.50

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 8,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

