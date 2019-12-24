People (CVE:PEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.82

People Corp (CVE:PEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on People and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on People from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get People alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $655.25 million and a PE ratio of -37.99.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.