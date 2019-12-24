Brokerages Set Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Target Price at $6.38

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PRTY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 67,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 212,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

