First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.79

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 82129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

