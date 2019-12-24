First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.79

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 82129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
