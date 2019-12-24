Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Down 21.1%

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 238,750 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 166,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

