Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NVAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.01. 9,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $510,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

