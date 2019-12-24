ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.02

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 4237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

