First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 520057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.77.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$833,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,370,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,717,766. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,905. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,487,125.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

