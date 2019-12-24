First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 520057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.77.
In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$833,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,370,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,717,766. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,905. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,487,125.
About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
