ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.53. 95,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,349. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 17.13%.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

