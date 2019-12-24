Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading 13.8% Higher

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 298,112 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 150,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

