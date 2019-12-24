Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.97

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 5629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

