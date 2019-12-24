Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.35

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.35 and last traded at $101.20, with a volume of 18315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $40,618,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 119,329 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

