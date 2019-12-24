Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price at $24.73

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $186,287. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.