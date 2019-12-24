Brokerages Set Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,169. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $635,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,021,878.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

