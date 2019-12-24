StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $37.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. 4,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

