FNB Protocol Trading Up 1.1% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $372,794.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,381,898,433 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.