Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,808. Airgain has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

