Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $5,959.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00008906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,383,398 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

