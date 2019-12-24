e-Chat Market Capitalization Tops $3,663.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One e-Chat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $3,663.00 and approximately $9,979.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Chat has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.06196043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023049 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . e-Chat’s official website is echat.io

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

