Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7993 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.59. 5,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,034. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $111.19 and a 1-year high of $147.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.52.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
