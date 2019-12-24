Nano (NANO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009081 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io and CoinEx. Nano has a market cap of $88.46 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,313.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01756394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02567530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00551375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00636644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011061 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Mercatox, Koinex, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Binance, RightBTC, Nanex, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Coindeal, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

