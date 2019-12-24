Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, IDEX and Poloniex. Storj has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $2.37 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinTiger, Binance, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Poloniex, ABCC, IDAX, Liquid, Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

