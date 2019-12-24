Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

