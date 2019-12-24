Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4441 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $137.27. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,414. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $136.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
