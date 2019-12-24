Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4835 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,745. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $131.15 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.70.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Dividend History for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report