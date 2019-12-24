Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4835 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,745. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $131.15 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.70.

