Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

