Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3152 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of RWL stock remained flat at $$58.34 on Tuesday. 660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

