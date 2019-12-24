Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2467 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA:RZG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,603. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $120.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.