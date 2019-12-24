Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

HFWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

