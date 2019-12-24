Analysts Set Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Target Price at $16.55

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after buying an additional 4,932,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $11,720,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after buying an additional 995,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

